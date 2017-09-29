Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:37 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Beats L.A. Mission for 10th Straight Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 29, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

Carolyn Andrulis, Kaylene Ureno and Karissa Mertens combined for 35 kills, 24 digs and nine aces on Friday night as SBCC defeated L.A. Mission 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15) for its 10th straight women’s volleyball victory.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 12 in California, hit .283 and had 12 aces.

Andrulis led the way with 13 kills, a .393 hitting percentage and seven digs. Ureno had a double-double with 12 kills,10 digs and four aces. Mertens added 10 kills with one error for a .375 hitting percentage. She also had seven digs and four aces.

“We started off slow, then we picked things up,” said Andrulis, a 5-8 sophomore outside hitter from Las Vegas. “We made a pretty strong comeback in the second set, even though we didn’t win.”

Mission pulled out the 25-23 win on back-to-back kills by Samantha Sedano.

“Mission is a scary team,” said coach Ed Gover. “They are fundamentally sound, they serve extremely well, have two excellent hitters and their libero is solid. If you take them a little lightly after a big emotional win over Pierce like we had, you can be in trouble against a scrappy team.

“Once we stopped missing our serves, we steadied ourselves and calmed down.”
 

