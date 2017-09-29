SBCC Volleyball Beats L.A. Mission for 10th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Carolyn Andrulis, Kaylene Ureno and Karissa Mertens combined for 35 kills, 24 digs and nine aces on Friday night as SBCC defeated L.A. Mission 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15) for its 10th straight women’s volleyball victory.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 12 in California, hit .283 and had 12 aces.

Andrulis led the way with 13 kills, a .393 hitting percentage and seven digs. Ureno had a double-double with 12 kills,10 digs and four aces. Mertens added 10 kills with one error for a .375 hitting percentage. She also had seven digs and four aces.

“We started off slow, then we picked things up,” said Andrulis, a 5-8 sophomore outside hitter from Las Vegas. “We made a pretty strong comeback in the second set, even though we didn’t win.”

Mission pulled out the 25-23 win on back-to-back kills by Samantha Sedano.

“Mission is a scary team,” said coach Ed Gover. “They are fundamentally sound, they serve extremely well, have two excellent hitters and their libero is solid. If you take them a little lightly after a big emotional win over Pierce like we had, you can be in trouble against a scrappy team.

“Once we stopped missing our serves, we steadied ourselves and calmed down.”

