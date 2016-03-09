SBCC Volleyball Beats Moorpark for First WSC Victory

College Volleyball

Taylor McCluskey pounded a season-high 22 kills and dug 10 balls on Wednesday night to lead SBCC to a 3-1 men’s volleyball win over Moorpark in a WSC match at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21.

It was the first WSC win for the Vaqueros (6-4, 1-2) and the first WSC loss for the Raiders (3-7, 2-1).

McCluskey hit .364 and middle blocker Robert Gulvin added 10 kills, five blocks and a .381 hitting percentage. Jackson Wopat, who moved from the outside to middle blocker in a new lineup, had six kills, five blocks and a season-best .500 hitting percentage.

Tahiarii Caldwell made his first start at outside hitter and had a season-high 11 digs.

“We ran a new lineup tonight and it took us a set to get into the flow of things,” said coach Matt Jones. “Our defensive effort was better. We’re going to have to find our rhythm on offense. Serving is still an issue, the guys are going to give me a heart attack."

SBCC hit .273 for the match, highlighted by a .536 percentage in the third set with 16 kills and just one error. The Vaqueros committed 10 service errors and only two aces.

Kyle Smiley had 43 assists, four kills with an .800 hitting percentage, six digs and two aces.

Owen Yoshimoto, who played for the Vaqueros two years ago, led Moorpark with 16 kills.