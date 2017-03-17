SBCC Volleyball Can’t Hold Lead, Falls to Moorpark

College Volleyball

SBCC took a 2-1 lead in sets and a 7-4 lead in the fifth set on Friday night but Moorpark rallied back each time to hand the Vaqueros a 3-2 men’s volleyball setback in a WSC North opener at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-8.

“We played a great third set, that was probably the best we’ve played this year,” said coach Jon Newton. “Our problem was keeping it going after that. We lost our focus a little bit. Maybe we got a little too cocky and too confident.”

Bradley Freyder led the Raiders (4-9, 1-0) with 13 kills and Zack Erickson added eight. The Raiders built leads of 10-6, 15-9 and 21-13 to win the fourth set. In the fifth set, the Vaqueros (3-10, 0-1) took a 7-4 advantage on a kill by Jarrett Futch and a Raider hitting error. Then the visitors reeled off nine straight points, including three ace serves, to take a 13-7 lead.

Sean Reynaert had 14 kills for the Vaqueros and Quinlan Dougherty had 12. SBCC only hit .108 and had five aces and 13 serving errors.

Setter Jonathan Baldwin notched a season-high 48 assists. Dougherty, Kealakahi Spain and Stephen Trevitt had nine digs apiece.

The Vaqueros won a tight second set 25-22 on a kill off the block by Dougherty. They dominated the third set with a 13-7 run that broke open a tight 8-6 battle. Futch recorded a kill in the middle and a solo block to give the Vaqueros a 21-13 lead.

Santa Barbara returns to action on Friday, March 24 when they host Antelope Valley at 6 p.m.



