SBCC Volleyball Can’t Keep Pace With Ventura

College Volleyball

SBCC took the first set 25-16 on Friday night, then No. 22 Ventura claimed the last three sets to post a 3-1 women's volleyball victory and remain undefeated in WSC North action. The scores were 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13.

Middle hitter Grace Trocki led the Vaqueros (6-11, 2-3), tying her career high of 13 kills with just one error and a sizzling .632 percentage. Kate Richardson had nine kills and hit .421. The Pirates won their 10th straight to improve to 15-3 and 5-0.

Kenzie Garrison added seven kills and nine digs for SBCC. Ashley Albee had 18 digs and Ava Geyer made 15 digs. Dani Hewitt handed out 30 assists and dug 13 balls.

The Vaqueros will host Hancock on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

