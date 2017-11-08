Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Closes In on WSC North Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 8, 2017 | 8:05 p.m.

McKenzie Garrison and Grace Trocki combined for 22 kills and zero errors on Wednesday night, leading No. 15 SBCC to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 women’s volleyball sweep of Hancock in Santa Maria and putting the Vaqueros one win away from clinching a conference title.

The Vaqueros can earn a share of their sixth straight WSC North title by beating Cuesta on Friday at 6 p.m. in San Luis Obispo.

Garrison, a freshman middle from Sun Valley, Idaho, had a season-high 11 kills, three aces and a .647 hitting percentage. Trocki, a 5-11 freshman middle from Marin County, also had a season-best 11 kills and no errors for a spectacular .846 hitting percentage.

The Vaqueros have won 18 of their last 19 to improve to 20-5 and 6-1 in the WSC North. Santa Barbara reached the 20-win plateau for the fourth straight year.

The Vaqueros hit a season-high .473. They hit .476 in the first set, .319 in the second and a blazing .783 in the third with 18 kills and no errors in 23 swings.

Carolyn Andrulis added nine kills and six digs. Kaylene Ureno had seven kills and an .875 hitting percentage. Ashley Velasquez had six kills and Ketty Totemeier contributed two kills and three aces. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 