SBCC Volleyball Closes In on WSC North Title

College Volleyball

McKenzie Garrison and Grace Trocki combined for 22 kills and zero errors on Wednesday night, leading No. 15 SBCC to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 women’s volleyball sweep of Hancock in Santa Maria and putting the Vaqueros one win away from clinching a conference title.

The Vaqueros can earn a share of their sixth straight WSC North title by beating Cuesta on Friday at 6 p.m. in San Luis Obispo.

Garrison, a freshman middle from Sun Valley, Idaho, had a season-high 11 kills, three aces and a .647 hitting percentage. Trocki, a 5-11 freshman middle from Marin County, also had a season-best 11 kills and no errors for a spectacular .846 hitting percentage.

The Vaqueros have won 18 of their last 19 to improve to 20-5 and 6-1 in the WSC North. Santa Barbara reached the 20-win plateau for the fourth straight year.

The Vaqueros hit a season-high .473. They hit .476 in the first set, .319 in the second and a blazing .783 in the third with 18 kills and no errors in 23 swings.

Carolyn Andrulis added nine kills and six digs. Kaylene Ureno had seven kills and an .875 hitting percentage. Ashley Velasquez had six kills and Ketty Totemeier contributed two kills and three aces.