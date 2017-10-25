SBCC Volleyball Continues Dominance at Home

College Volleyball

SBCC swept Cuesta 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 on Wednesday night in a WSC North women’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion.

The 12th-ranked Vaqueros improved to 17-5 overall, 3-1 in the WSC North and 10-0 at home. Six of the home wins have been 3-0 sweeps. Cuesta fell to 11-8 and 2-2.

Santa Barbara jumped out to healthy leads in all three sets. The Vaqueros used an 11-1 run to built a 12-4 first-set lead and led 21-8. Leading 12-6 in set No. 2, Kiana Pisula served seven straight points with three aces for a 19-6 advantage. Leilani Crane replaced her and served three more points as SBCC took a 22-6 lead on a kill by Ketty Totemeier.

Cuesta reeled off eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to 22-14. Following a timeout, the Vaqueros got their last three points on a Kaylene Ureno kill, a long hit by Cuesta and a block by Ureno and McKenzie Garrison.

Ureno led the Vaqueros with eight kills and seven digs. Carolyn Andrulis had seven kills and hit .400. Karissa Mertens added four kills and seven digs while Garrison had three kills and five blocks.

“We were able to spread the ball around pretty well and we got everyone in the match,” said Ureno. “Kiana did a great job of setting and serving.”

Libero Avery Mulvey dug 14 balls and Pisula had three aces and 18 assists.

“Avery was outstanding tonight,” said coach Ed Gover. “She is the person that creates great passing, she pops balls up and she’s the heart and soul of our team. Of course, we have good hitters and our setter is nice and the middles are great but sometimes, the libero goes unnoticed. Tonight, she made a big difference.

“McKenzie came to play tonight. She’s been such a steady force out there. She’s really contributing to our offense with her hitting and blocking. We moved Carolyn and gave her a different role and she’s now embracing it. She has a carefree spirit when she plays.”

The Vaqueros have a bye on Friday, then open the second round of conference by hosting Ventura on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

