Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Continues Dominance at Home

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 25, 2017 | 10:25 p.m.

SBCC swept Cuesta 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 on Wednesday night in a WSC North women’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion.

The 12th-ranked Vaqueros improved to 17-5 overall, 3-1 in the WSC North and 10-0 at home. Six of the home wins have been 3-0 sweeps. Cuesta fell to 11-8 and 2-2.

Santa Barbara jumped out to healthy leads in all three sets. The Vaqueros used an 11-1 run to built a 12-4 first-set lead and led 21-8. Leading 12-6 in set No. 2, Kiana Pisula served seven straight points with three aces for a 19-6 advantage. Leilani Crane replaced her and served three more points as SBCC took a 22-6 lead on a kill by Ketty Totemeier.

Cuesta reeled off eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to 22-14. Following a timeout, the Vaqueros got their last three points on a Kaylene Ureno kill, a long hit by Cuesta and a block by Ureno and McKenzie Garrison.

Ureno led the Vaqueros with eight kills and seven digs. Carolyn Andrulis had seven kills and hit .400. Karissa Mertens added four kills and seven digs while Garrison had three kills and five blocks.

“We were able to spread the ball around pretty well and we got everyone in the match,” said Ureno. “Kiana did a great job of setting and serving.”

Libero Avery Mulvey dug 14 balls and Pisula had three aces and 18 assists.

“Avery was outstanding tonight,” said coach Ed Gover. “She is the person that creates great passing, she pops balls up and she’s the heart and soul of our team. Of course, we have good hitters and our setter is nice and the middles are great but sometimes, the libero goes unnoticed. Tonight, she made a big difference.

“McKenzie came to play tonight. She’s been such a steady force out there. She’s really contributing to our offense with her hitting and blocking. We moved Carolyn and gave her a different role and she’s now embracing it. She has a carefree spirit when she plays.”

The Vaqueros have a bye on Friday, then open the second round of conference by hosting Ventura on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 