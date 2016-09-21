Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:56 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Dominates Against Santa Monica

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 21, 2016 | 8:36 p.m.

SBCC came out blazing on Wednesday night, hitting .448 in the first set and taking a 13-3 lead on the way to a 3-0 women’s volleyball victory over Santa Monica at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.

It was the eighth sweep in 11 matches for the Vaqueros (10-1), who are ranked No. 3 in the state. Tuesday was their second straight home match after playing the first nine on the road.

“We didn’t know much about them, so we just pretended they were like Grossmont, a really good team and that’s why we won the first two sets,” said sophomore outside hitter Shannon Friend. “Then we kind of went on cruise control in the third set.”

Setter Kiana Pisula had a double-double with 23 assists and 10 digs. Kaylene Ureno and Carolyn Andrulis led in kills with seven apiece. Ureno hit .400 and had 10 digs while Andrulis recorded a .316 hitting percentage. Friend added six kills and three aces.

The Vaqueros broke open a 12-10 game with a 9-2 run in the second set that stretched the lead to 21-12. SBCC led 7-2 in the third set before the Corsairs (1-10) rallied to tie it at 10 and 11. After holding a slim 18-16 lead, Santa Barbara closed the third set on a 7-1 run to secure the sweep.

“Our game plan was to concentrate on first contact, make sure we were in system and get the middles established early — all the little things that make us a solid unit,' said SBCC coach Ed Gover. "The more we get our middles involved early, the more it will help us down the stretch.

The Vaqueros will take on West L.A. on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the eight-team L.A. Pierce Invitational in Woodland Hills.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 