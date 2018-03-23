SBCC Volleyball Drops Four-Set Match Against L.A. Pierce

College Volleyball

SBCC couldn't sustain the momentum after winning the first and ended up losing in four against L.A. Pierce in a WSC men's volleyball match on Friday at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21.

"A lackluster performance by us against a team that showed up to play volleyball," said a disappointed SBCC coach Jon Newton. "We couldn't create momentum with the errors we were making and Pierce played steady volleyball."

Kyle Skinner led the Vaqueros with 16 kills and Blake Lockhart had 15 and three blocks. Setter Adam Simonetti handed out 39 assists and Misaki picked up nine digs.

"We will put this game behind us and move on to the next opponent," said Newton.

The Vaqueros (9-4) next play at Moorpark next Friday.

