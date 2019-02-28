Pixel Tracker

SBCC Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Set Match at Moorpark

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 28, 2019 | 12:46 a.m.

Calvin Sanborn and Chayton Clark combined for 34 kills on Wednesday night but No. 5 SBCC dropped a tough 3-2 decision at Moorpark in a WSC men’s volleyball opener. The scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-16.

The Vaqueros fell to 3-2 and the Raiders, also ranked No. 5 in the state, improved to 5-1.

Sanborn led the Vaqueros with 18 kills and 12 digs. Clark added 16 kills and nine digs while Blake Lockhart, a 6-7 right-side hitter from Santa Ynez, recorded 12 kills and 15 digs.

Sanborn is No. 1 in the state in kills per set (4.43) and No. 7 in kill percentage (.318). 

“It was a good high-level match against a good team,” said SBCC coach Jon Newton. “This was our first conference match and I expect a lot of our games to be like this – good high-intensity volleyball.”

The Vaqueros hit .242 for the match and had 15 aces and 20 service errors.

Austin Lind, a 6-9 middle blocker from Santa Barbara High, notched six kills and a .714 hitting percentage. Justin Eitner had a team-high 18 digs and six aces.

Freshman setter Aaron Letvin dished out 45 assists and served five aces.

The Vaqueros will play five of the next six at home, starting Friday when Santa Monica comes to the Sports Pavilion at 6 p.m

