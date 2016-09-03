SBCC Volleyball Goes 2-0 at Bakersfield Quad

Carolyn Andrulis notched 22 kills on Saturday, guiding SBCC to a pair of sweeps in the Bakersfield Quad women’s volleyball tournament.
The Vaqueros (5-1) knocked off Bakersfield 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 and Antelope Valley 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.
Andrulis collected 13 kills and 11 digs as the Vaqueros beat Bakersfield for the second time in eight days.
Shannon Friend had eight kills and Isabella Thompson notched six in the middle. Kaylene Ureno had a season-high 16 digs, setter Kiana Pisula made 20 assists and 14 digs and libero Claire Bagdasar had 12 digs.
Friend led the way in the AVC match, recording eight kills and hitting nearly .300. Andrulis had nine kills and hit .350. Pisula had 24 assists and a team-high nine digs.