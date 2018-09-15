Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Goes 2-0 in Quad Tournament

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Informtion Specialist | September 15, 2018 | 7:52 p.m.

SBCC piled up 29 aces on Saturday and registered its first two women’s volleyball wins of the season in its own quad tournament. The Vaqueros beat Cerritos 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17) and cruised past Contra Costa 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-6) in 55 minutes.

Santa Barbara is 2-4 on the year.

Kate Richardson, a 6-foot middle blocker from Sammamish, Wash., led the way in the first match vs. Cerritos with a career-high 14 kills, a .545 hitting percentage and three blocks. Jenny Sims added nine kills, Grace Trocki had eight and Kenzie Garrison contributed seven kills, eight digs and six of her team’s 15 ace serves.

Setter Danielle Hewitt added 44 assists and four aces while Emma Esparza had 12 digs.

“It feels great to get our first two wins,” said Richardson. “We’ve been working really hard the last week and we played like we practiced.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of redshirts are playing this year. Our team has great chemistry and that pulled us through.”

The Vaqueros jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the second set against Contra Costa on an ace by Jazz Hill. They capped the 25-11 win on an ace by Sims and a kill in the middle by Richardson.

SBCC led 7-5 in the third set, then broke it open with a 9-0 run. Garrison crushed a spike to make it 10-5 and Hill served five straight aces to push it to 15-5. Lexi Michaelson served an ace on match point to complete the 25-6 rout.

“It feels very good to get our first two Ws,” said coach Ed Gover, who’s starting his 28th season. “We played steady vs. Cerritos. We had our ups and downs but the passing got a little bit better and the serving got better.

“Dani, our freshman setter, is starting to settle in and find our middles. Kate Richardson had a great match vs. Cerritos. Everything is getting a little better, step by step.”

The Vaqueros will complete a five-game homestand on Saturday when they host No. 8 Grossmont at 2 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 