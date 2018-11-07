Wednesday, November 7 , 2018, 11:33 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Loses Finale Against No. 11 Moorpark

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 7, 2018 | 8:42 p.m.

Kate Richardson pounded 10 kills and hit .500 on Wednesday night but SBCC couldn’t keep pace with No. 11 Moorpark in a 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 women’s volleyball setback at the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros had their six-year run as WSC North champions come to an end. SBCC finishes 7-13 for its first sub-.500 record in 15 seasons. The Vaqueros placed third in conference at 3-5. Moorpark (16-4, 6-1) won its fourth straight to set up a showdown with Ventura (7-0) for the WSC title on Friday at Moorpark.

Jacque Ortegon added five kills and hit .333 while Kenzie Garrison had four kills and 17 digs. Ashley Albee also dug 17 balls and was one of seven players honored on “Sophomore Night.”

Richardson, a 6-foot sophomore middle blocker from Sammamish, Wash., was No. 2 in kills for the Vaqueros on the season (148) and had the highest hitting percentage (.339).

“The girls really worked hard this season and we didn’t get all the results that we wanted but coming together and playing as a team was our biggest goal and we did that tonight,” said sophomore middle hitter Grace Trocki, after a 4-kill, 8-dig performance. “Regardless of the outcome, we all worked so hard whether it was on the floor or on the bench. We really played as a team.”

Miranda Poole, last year’s WSC North co-MVP with SBCC’s Kaylene Ureno, led Moorpark with 17 kills.

