SBCC Volleyball Opens State Playoffs at Orange Coast

College Volleyball

SBCC was seeded No. 7 for the CCCAA State men’s volleyball tournament and will travel to No. 2 Orange Coast on Friday for a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m.

The Vaqueros went 12-5 and finished second in the WSC North at 4-2. This is their first trip to the playoffs in seven years. Orange Coast (18-2) is the defending state champion and has won 13 straight matches.

SBCC’s Kyle Skinner and Adam Simonetti have been named to the first-team All-WSC men’s volleyball squad.

Skinner, a 6-4 sophomore outside hitter from Santa Barbara High, finished second in the conference with 198 kills. Simonetti, a 6-4 sophomore setter from Seal Beach, was second in assists, averaging 9.14 per set.

Blake Lockhart and Misaki Cramer were second-team choices. Cameron Fry and Haward Gomes made honorable mention.

Bernardo Roese, the setter for WSC North champion L.A. Pierce, was the Player of the Year.

