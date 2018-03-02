SBCC Volleyball Overpowered by Top-Ranked Long Beach

College Volleyball

Top-ranked Long Beach hit .556 and .400 in the first two sets on Friday night on the way to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 men’s volleyball sweep of No. 5 SBCC.

The Vikings (12-0) hit .347 for the match and held the Vaqueros (6-2) to a season-low .027.

Victor Villareal led LBCC with eight kills and a .600 hitting percentage. Adam Shields, Cameron Fry and Blake Lockhart had five kills each for the Vaqueros.

The home team built leads of 7-3, 12-5 and 20-7 in the opening set. The Vikings broke open a 12-11 game with an 8-1 run that produced a 20-12 advantage in the second set.

The Vaqueros tied the score six times in the opening minutes of the third set, then took their biggest lead at 11-8 on ace by Misaki Cramer. The visitors went ahead 15-13 on a service error, then the Vikings took control with an 8-0 burst and stretched the lead to six points (21-15) on an ace by Andrew Pearson.

SBCC got within two, 24-22, on a block by Fry and Haward Gomes, then Villareal ended it with a kill.

The Vaqueros will travel to Costa Mesa to take on No. 2 Orange Coast on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

