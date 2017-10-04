SBCC Volleyball Players Have Career Nights in Win at Victor Valley

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno pounded a career-high 21 kills on Wednesday night as No. 6 SBCC overcame a slow start to defeat Victor Valley 3-1 in a nonconference women’s volleyball match at Victorville. The scores were 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14.

The Vaqueros, who moved from No. 12 to No. 6 in the state rankings this week, won their 11th in a row to improve to 13-4. The Rams fell to 3-11.

Ureno eclipsed her career high for kills by three. She leads the team with 209 kills in 17 matches.

Carolyn Andrulis added 13 kills and 21 digs. Karissa Mertens had a career-best 31 digs and Ashley Albee added 25 digs.

It was night for career bests as setter Kiana Pisula dished out a personal-best 50 assists and dug 13 balls. McKenzie Garrison had eight kills while Grace Trocki had five kills, three aces and 10 digs.

“This match was anything but normal,” said assistant coach Dillan Bennett. “We didn’t block a single ball as they were hitting everything from the back row or off the net.

“Tonight was a great learning experience. Everyone on the roster played a part in this match and I think we learned that after long road trips, we can’t afford to come out flat on someone else's home court. The team came back and took care of business and we are looking forward to another tough match at home on Friday before conference begins next week.”

The Vaqueros will host Citrus on Friday at 6 p.m.

