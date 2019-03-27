SBCC Volleyball Pulls Out Close Sets to Beat Santa Monica

College Volleyball

SBCC downed Santa Monica 3-1 on Wednesday in a WSC men’s volleyball match on the road. The last three sets were nail-biters and the Vaqueros prevailed 25-13, 25-23, 30-32, 25-23.

The fifth-ranked Vaqueros improved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in conference. They’re in third place, two games behind the co-leaders, Long Beach and El Camino (7-1). No. 3 Long Beach knocked off No. 2 El Camino 3-1 on Wednesday for its seventh straight win.

No. 8 Santa Monica fell to 4-8 and 3-4.

Trent Lingruen led Santa Barbara with 13 kills and seven digs. Blake Lockhart added 10 kills and five digs. Calvin Sanborn had seven kills and a season-high six aces while 6-7 middle blocker Zac Pittard collected four kills and six blocks. The Vaqueros tied their second-best blocking performance with 10 (6 solo, 8 assists).

Chayton Clark led in digs with 10. Aaron Letvin had 32 assists, seven digs and three aces.

The Vaqueros will hit the road again on Friday when they travel to Woodland Hills to take on L.A. Pierce at 6 p.m.