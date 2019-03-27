Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 27 , 2019, 9:53 pm | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Pulls Out Close Sets to Beat Santa Monica

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 27, 2019 | 9:35 p.m.

SBCC downed Santa Monica 3-1 on Wednesday in a WSC men’s volleyball match on the road. The last three sets were nail-biters and the Vaqueros prevailed 25-13, 25-23, 30-32, 25-23.

The fifth-ranked Vaqueros improved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in conference. They’re in third place, two games behind the co-leaders, Long Beach and El Camino (7-1). No. 3 Long Beach knocked off No. 2 El Camino 3-1 on Wednesday for its seventh straight win.

No. 8 Santa Monica fell to 4-8 and 3-4.

Trent Lingruen led Santa Barbara with 13 kills and seven digs. Blake Lockhart added 10 kills and five digs. Calvin Sanborn had seven kills and a season-high six aces while 6-7 middle blocker Zac Pittard collected four kills and six blocks. The Vaqueros tied their second-best blocking performance with 10 (6 solo, 8 assists).

Chayton Clark led in digs with 10. Aaron Letvin had 32 assists, seven digs and three aces.

The Vaqueros will hit the road again on Friday when they travel to Woodland Hills to take on L.A. Pierce at 6 p.m. 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 