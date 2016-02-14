Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Pushes UC Santa Cruz to 4 Sets

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 14, 2016 | 8:15 a.m.

UC Santa Cruz toppled SBCC 3-1 on Saturday night in a men’s volleyball match at Santa Cruz. The scores were 25-20, 13-25, 25-20, 26-24.
 It was the second NCAA Div. 3 opponent for the Vaqueros (1-2) this year. They beat Cal Lutheran 3-1 in the season opener.

Taylor McCluskey led Santa Barbara with 15 kills and a .363 hitting percentage. Jackson Wopat added 12 kills and four blocks. Kyle Smiley had 27 assists and five blocks.

“We played a lot better than last year against these guys,” said coach Matt Jones. “We weren’t as intimidated. We passed their jump serve a lot better, we just had a couple of lapses.”

The Vaqueros had five aces but made 21 service errors. The Banana Slugs (10-3) weren’t much better with six aces and 17 errors.

Matt Hall had six blocks and Robert Gulvin made five. Haward Gomes led in digs with 14.

The Vaqueros will travel to San Diego next weekend for matches at Palomar (Friday) and San Diego Miramar (Saturday at noon).

