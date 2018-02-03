SBCC Volleyball Shows Good Balance in Beating 4-Year College

College Volleyball

Kyle Skinner had 10 kills and three blocks on Saturday, leading SBCC to a 3-1 men's volleyball win over the Univ. of St. Katherine. The scores were 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-13 and the match was played at the SoCal Volleyball Center in San Marcos, Calif.



Adam Simonetti had 40 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the unbeaten Vaqueros (3-0). Misaki Cramer led in digs with 13.

Cameron Fry added nine kills and hit .500. Bradley Kleven, a quarterback on the Vaquero football team, also had nine kills and hit .320.

"It was a nice win to cap off a long weekend," said coach Jon Newton. "The guys adapted to the time and location change and to the fact that we were in a smaller gym than what was expected.

"It's not easy to travel a long distance and compete away from your home court but the guys rose to the occasion and executed well."

The Vaqueros will travel to Fullerton on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. contest.

