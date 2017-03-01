SBCC Volleyball Snaps Slump

College Volleyball

Jackson McDonough had eight kills on Wednesday night and Sean Reynaert had another big hitting night as SBCC swept L.A. Trade Tech 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 in a nonconference men’s volleyball match in Los Angeles.

The Vaqueros (3-5), ranked 10th in the state, hit a season-high .347 to snap a four-match losing streak. Trade Tech is 0-5.

Reynaert, a 6-6 sophomore from Roeselare, Belgium, notched six kills in eight attempts for a .750 hitting percentage. It was the second straight match with no errors for Reynaert, who’s hitting .512 in his last two outings.

Reynaert led in blocks with five. Jarrod Jordan had six kills and four blocks. Kealakahi Spain was the top digger with nine. Adam Simonetti had 18 assists and five digs.

SBCC will play its next three matches at home, starting on Friday vs. No. 5 Long Beach at 6 p.m.

