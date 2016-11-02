SBCC Volleyball Sweeps Cuesta for 20th Win

College Volleyball

Carolyn Andrulis and Kiana Pisula registered double-doubles on Wednesday night, leading No. 3 SBCC to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of Cuesta in a WSC North women’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros (20-3, 5-0) won their eighth in a row and reached the 20-win plateau for the third straight year and the sixth time in Coach Ed Gover’s 26-year tenure. The Vaqueros are 65-13 over the last three seasons.

Santa Barbara, which improved to 7-0 at home, is 15-1 in sets in conference play. Their only set loss came in the WSC opener on Oct. 14 at Cuesta.

The Cougars fell to 10-9 and 1-4 in conference.

Andrulis had 12 kills, 12 digs and four blocks while Pisula, a freshman setter from Sonora, Calif., had 25 assists, 14 digs and four kills. Kaylene Ureno added eight kills and 11 digs. Claire Bagdasar tied her season high with 20 digs.

“We played well and I was happy that it only went three games this time,” said Ureno, a 5-9 freshman from Turlock, Calif. “We could have been a little quicker, so there’s always things to work on before the playoffs.”

The Vaqueros have a bye on Friday, then travel to Ventura for a 6 p.m. match on Wednesday.