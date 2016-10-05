College Volleyball
SBCC Volleyball Sweeps L.A. Mission
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 5, 2016 | 9:03 p.m.
Carolyn Andrulis had 10 kills and hit a season-high .474 on Wednesday, leading No. 3 SBCC to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 women’s volleyball sweep of L.A. Mission in Sylmar.
Shannon Friend added six kills and seven digs for the Vaqueros (13-3), who hit .386 in the first two sets with just two errors. For the match, Santa Barbara outhit the Eagles .333 to .066.
Claire Bagdasar had seven digs. Kiana Pisula handed out 23 assists with four kills and a .667 hitting percentage.
The Vaqueros host Victor Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.