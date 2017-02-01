SBCC Volleyball Sweeps Santiago Canyon

College Volleyball

Jackson McDonough recorded 14 kills and Jarrett Futch added 12 on Wednesday night, leading SBCC to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Santiago Canyon at the Sports Pavilion.

It was the first win of the year for the eighth-ranked Vaqueros (1-1) and the first match ever for the Hawks.

McDonough, a 6-4 sophomore from Concord, Calif., hit .407 with just three errors. Futch, a 6-6 middle blocker from Madison, Wisc., was even better with just two errors and a .625 percentage. Jonathan Baldwin compiled 24 assists and eight digs and backup setter Adam Simonetti piled up 11 assists in the third set.

The Vaqueros hit .385 in the first set, .391 in the third and .346 for the match.

“They’re a new program playing their first match and we came out a little slow, missing a lot of serves,” said McDonough. “Besides that, we played very scrappy and cohesive as a team. In the last set, we got some other players in and tried a couple of new things.”

The Vaqueros broke open a close opening set with an 7-0 run, capped by a block from McDonough and Futch that made it 20-12. Futch closed out the 25-15 win with a slam in the middle.

The Vaqueros missed 23 serves in their season opener vs. Fullerton and they had 16 service errors on Wednesday with seven aces. Sean Reynaert had seven kills and four aces.

“It was good to get into our rhythm tonight,” McDonough added. “We have a very talented team. If we can start getting more consistent with our serves and play cohesive as a team, we could be unbeatable.”