SBCC Volleyball Sweeps Santiago Canyon

College Volleyball

SBCC snapped a two-match men's volleyball losing streak with a sweep at Santiago Canyon College on Friday. The scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.

Kyle Skinner and Haward Gomes paced the Vaqueros with nine kills apiece. Gomes, Adam Shields and Kane Haskins each had three blocks and Gomes and Misaki Cramer shared high honors in digs with four.

The Vaqueros were coming off losses against the No. 1 and 2 teams in the state.

"Everyone that traveled with us got to play," said coach Jon Newton. "Haward Gomes and Kyle Skinner led the way offensively, while Carson Schmick came off the bench and was 4 of 4 hitting and passed at a 2.5 in two sets of action.

"It's nice to be getting back on track as we begin to enter conference play."

The Vaqueros are back on the home court Saturday at noon against Grossmont.



