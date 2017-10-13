SBCC Volleyball Sweeps Ventura in WSC Opener

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno collected 15 kills and four blocks on Friday night, leading No. 7 SBCC to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 sweep at Ventura in the Vaqueros’ WSC North women’s volleyball opener.

The Vaqueros (15-4, 1-0) won their 13th straight match. It was also the 13th straight WSC triumph for the five-time defending WSC North champions. Ventura fell to 9-9 and 0-2.

The Vaqueros are 52-3 over the last five-plus years of WSC action.

Karissa Mertens added five kills and a team-high 12 digs. Grace Trocki had four kills with a .400 hitting percentage, five digs and three blocks. Avery Mulvey chipped in with 11 digs.

“Great matches from our middles, Grace and McKenzie Garrison,” said coach Ed Gover. “Our libero Avery was also excellent on defense, as was Karissa.”

