SBCC Volleyball Sweeps, Wins Share of WSC North Title

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno and Carolyn Andrulis combined for 23 kills and 19 digs on Friday night to spark SBCC to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-16 sweep in a WSC North women’s volleyball finale at Cuesta.

The Vaqueros, ranked 15th in the state, earned a share of their sixth straight WSC North title and eighth in the last nine years. They've won their last six matches (all by sweep) to improve to 21-5 and 7-1 in conference. They tied for first with Moorpark but will get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs due to a better set differential in their two meetings.

Ureno, a sophomore opposite from Turlock, had 12 kills, a .310 hitting percentage and nine digs. Andrulis, a sophomore outside hitter from Las Vegas, added 11 kills, a .318 percentage and 10 digs. Avery Mulvey had 11 digs and setter Kiana Pisula handed out 26 assists.

The Vaqueros are 19-1 in their last 20 matches. They outhit the Cougars .242 to .010.

“We played as a team tonight with Kiana spreading the offense to all the players,” said coach Ed Gover. “Avery did an excellent job controlling the back row. Grace Trocki had a great eight-point serving run to break open the first set.”

The Vaqueros will host No. 3 Canyons (21-5) in a WSC crossover on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

