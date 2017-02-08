Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:54 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Volleyball Swept by Orange Coast

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | February 8, 2017 | 7:57 p.m.

Jordan Hoppe and Justin Kam combined for 25 kills on Wednesday night as No. 2 Orange Coast knocked off SBCC 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 in a nonconference men’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion.

Hoppe had 13 kills and Kam added 12 for the Pirates (3-1), who’ve been to the State Final Four in eight of the last nine years.

The ninth-ranked Vaqueros (2-2) only hit .104 and commited nine service errors with one ace. Orange Coast had seven aces and four errors.

Sean Reynaert led Santa Barbara with 11 kills and two blocks. Jackson McDonough added five kills.

