Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:35 am | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Team Has Off Day, Swept by Orange Coast

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 6, 2016 | 3:36 p.m.

 Maybe it was the early start time or maybe it was the opponent, but something was definitely off for the SBCC men’s volleyball team in Saturday’s 1 p.m. match with Orange Coast. The Pirates swept the Vaqueros 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 in the Sports Pavilion.

 “That was an uninspired, undisciplined effort,” said third-year coach Matt Jones. “On serve-receive and passing, I saw a lot of timidity from our guys. The jump serve we handled decently but on the jump float, we had no one attacking the ball in serve-receive. We were letting the ball play us instead of playing the ball.”

 Taylor McCluskey had eight kills and Robert Gulvin added five for the Vaqueros (1-1), who were tied 10 times in the opening set before the Pirates (3-0) went on a 5-0 run to take a 19-14 lead. The Vaqueros got within two (22-20) on a wide crosscourt shot by OCC but the visitors scored three straight to take the set.

 Adrian Faitalia topped OCC with 13 kills and Gianluca Grasso had eight. The Pirates have been to the State Final Four eight of the last nine years and won the title in 2014.

 The Vaqueros hit just .015 and had one ace and 11 service errors.

 “The stats say we netted six times but it was a lot more than that,” Jones added. “Our blocking was terribly undisciplined and we kept giving away free points. We capped that off with 11 missed serves in three sets, that’s unacceptable."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 