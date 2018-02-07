Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Tops No. 3 Fullerton in Four Sets

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 7, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

Sophomore outside hitter Haward Gomes had 14 kills and Cameron Fry blocked eight balls on Wednesday night as No. 6 SBCC upset No. 3 Fullerton 3-1. The scores were 25-19, 27-29, 25-20, 25-19.

The Vaqueros won their third straight road match to improve to 4-0. Fullerton is 1-1.

“This is a great way to end a long string of road matches, beating the No. 3 ranked team in the state on their home court,” said SBCC coach Jon Newton. “This team works well under pressure. We started the first set down 6-0 and forced Fullerton to call the first time-out when we went up 8-6. It's nice to have a team that can stay composed and win matches.”

Gomes drilled 14 kills and hit .375. Blake Lockhart added 11 kills, six digs and four blocks. Misaki Cramer had 15 digs and Adam Simonetti handed out 35 assists.

The Vaqueros will host the University of St. Katherine, a four-year National Christian College Athletic Association school, on Friday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. SBCC beat the Firebirds 3-1 last Saturday. 
 

