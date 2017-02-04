SBCC Volleyball Wins in 4 at Grossmont

College Volleyball

Jackson McDonough and Sean Reynaert pounded 14 kills apiece on Saturday afternoon as SBCC downed Grossmont 3-1 in a men’s volleyball match in El Cajon. The scores were 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16.

McDonough hit .522 and made six digs and four blocks. Reynaert, a 6-6 sophomore from Belgium, had a double-double with 14 kills, 10 digs and two aces.

Middle blocker Jarrod Jordan added nine kills and hit .462 for the Vaqueros (2-1), who are ranked No. 8 in the state. Grossmont fell to 0-3.

“We came out strong and played well in our first road game of the season,” noted coach Jon Newton. “We took ourselves out of the second set with 16 errors, then bounced back to win the next two.

“Boogie (Jonathan Baldwin) ran a good offense and Sean led us in all aspects.”

Jarrett Futch added eight kills and eight blocks while Quinlan Dougherty had seven kills. Baldwin dished out 46 assists with nine digs and two aces.

The Vaqueros host No. 2 Orange Coast on Wednesday at 6 p.m.