Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:29 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Wins Sixth Straight

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 22, 2017 | 9:48 p.m.

Kaylene Ureno recorded 14 kills and 10 digs on Friday as No. 22 SBCC upset No. 13 Butte 3-0 in the opening round of the eighth annual Brahma Invitational women’s volleyball tournament at L.A. Pierce. The scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-16.

Carolyn Andrulis added 10 kills and a season-high 18 digs while Avery Mulvey notched 17 digs.

It was the sixth straight win for the Vaqueros (8-4), who are seeded No. 5 in the eight-team tourney. Butte fell to 10-4.

Karissa Mertens, a 5-10 sophomore from Dos Pueblos High, had seven kills and six digs. Sophomore setter Kiana Pisula handed out 32 assists with four aces and seven digs. Middle blocker Grace Trocki had seven blocks.

The Vaqueros will take on top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Bakersfield in Saturday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m. The Renegades have swept the Vaqueros twice this season. SBCC will play again on Saturday in either the championship or the third-place match, both at 6:30 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 