SBCC Volleyball Wins Sixth Straight

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno recorded 14 kills and 10 digs on Friday as No. 22 SBCC upset No. 13 Butte 3-0 in the opening round of the eighth annual Brahma Invitational women’s volleyball tournament at L.A. Pierce. The scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-16.

Carolyn Andrulis added 10 kills and a season-high 18 digs while Avery Mulvey notched 17 digs.

It was the sixth straight win for the Vaqueros (8-4), who are seeded No. 5 in the eight-team tourney. Butte fell to 10-4.

Karissa Mertens, a 5-10 sophomore from Dos Pueblos High, had seven kills and six digs. Sophomore setter Kiana Pisula handed out 32 assists with four aces and seven digs. Middle blocker Grace Trocki had seven blocks.

The Vaqueros will take on top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Bakersfield in Saturday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m. The Renegades have swept the Vaqueros twice this season. SBCC will play again on Saturday in either the championship or the third-place match, both at 6:30 p.m.