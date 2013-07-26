Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Trustees Approve 29 New Continuing Ed Courses for Fall Term

The classes, from film and literature to cooking and psychology, will be offered through the self-sustaining Center for Lifelong Learning

By Linda Sturesson, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 26, 2013 | 1:37 p.m.

A short debate among the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees on Thursday night eventually led to the unanimous approval of 29 new Continuing Ed courses for the campus’ Center for Lifelong Learning, starting in the fall.

In discussing proposed courses for the self-sustaining, fee-based Center for Lifelong Learning, campus Superintendent/President Dr. Lori Gaskin and Trustee Veronica Gallardo discussed whether the courses within the new Parent Education Programs are necessary.

“How is it different from our parent-child workshops?” Gallardo asked.

The parent-child workshops function as preschools during the day and parenting classes at night, and Gaskin said there’s a big difference between the two.

“(The Parent Education Programs) are stand-alone courses that target specific topics short term,” she said. “Our parent-child workshop is an institutional set of programs that is child development focused.”

She added that the new Parent Education courses are open to anyone, unlike the parent-child workshops, which are specifically child development programs.

The new courses to be offered in the fall include film, writing and literature; music, fine arts; cooking; health and fitness; and psychology. Minimum and maximum course hours are indicated after each master course. The tuition fee will be $5 per class hour, and specialized classes may cost more. Studio laboratory sections will cost $3 per class hour.

Gaskin also took the time to congratulate the board on demonstrating to the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges that SBCC now meets the required governance-related accreditation standards, allowing for the campus’ removal from warning status. The process stemmed from a complaint filed with the ACCJC last summer, alleging that the board was not complying with its own rules of governance.

“Congratulations, and I thank you,” Gaskin said. “We do have a responsibility, however. That responsibility is to prepare another report that’s due to the accrediting commission on March 14, 2014.”

The report will be followed by a visit of ACCJC representatives, and the college is scheduled to receive its next complete evaluation in the fall of 2015.

Noozhawk intern Linda Sturesson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 