Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 2:27 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Beats Ventura With Strong Finish

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 26, 2018 | 8:39 p.m.

SBCC closed with a 5-2 run in the final 6½ minutes on Wednesday to knock off Ventura 14-10 in its WSC women’s water polo opener at the Ventura Aquatic Center.

Emma Fraser, a sophomore from Canada, tossed in five goals and Meagan Mckillican had three. The Vaqueros are 12-0 overall and have won 24 in a row. Ventura fell to 5-3 and 1-1.

Santa Barbara has dominated conference play since starting its water polo program in 2014. The Vaqueros have won four straight WSC crowns and compiled a 35-2 record with 25 straight wins. 

The game was tied 5-5 at halftime and the Vaqueros took an 8-7 lead on a goal by Fraser with 0:24 to go in the third quarter. Chloe Golden pulled the Pirates within one at 9-8, then the Vaqueros took control with four straight goals by Mckillican, Fraser, Kemi Dijkstra and Fraser for a 13-8 lead with 2:53 to play.

“I was really proud of the girls today,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “We showed a lot of resiliency. Hats off to Ventura’s goalie, who played a great game. We also hit the post on several shots which created a very tight game at halftime.

“Meagan Mckillican played a great offensive game along with Emma Fraser. Kemi Dijkstra showed incredible leadership. It was a great day of growth for our team.”

The Vaqueros will host the Cuesta Rabobank Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara Highs. Cuesta’s pool is undergoing renovation. SBCC will play three games on Saturday at Dos Pueblos – a WSC contest vs. Cuesta at 9 a.m.; vs. Fullerton at 12:30 p.m. and vs. Golden West at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, SBCC will face San Joaquin Delta (11:45 a.m.) and Riverside (2:30 p.m.) at Santa Barbara High.

The Vaqueros are the defending state champions and were ranked No. 1 in the final state poll. Riverside ended 2017 as the 3rd-ranked team, Golden West was No. 4, San Joaquin Delta was No. 6 and Fullerton was No. 10.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 