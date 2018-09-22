SBCC Water Polo Edges Fullerton, Remains Unbeaten

Water Polo

SBCC won two more games on Friday to remain undefeated in women’s water polo action. The defending state champion Vaqueros knocked off San Diego Mesa 14-9 in the Mt. SAC Tournament, then held on to beat Fullerton 12-11 in the Hornets’ pool.

Emma Fraser scored eight goals and shares the team lead with Sarah Parson (30 goals in 9 games). The Vaqueros are 9-0 this year and have won 21 in a row.



SBCC 14, San Diego Mesa 9: Fraser scored four times for the Vaqueros, who fell behind 3-1 after a quarter, then dominated the middle two quarters, 10-1, to take an 11-4 lead into the final period. Kemi Dijkstra, Meagan Mckillican and Hana Wigzell added two goals apiece. Melisa Walk played the last three quarters in goal and made five saves to improve to 4-0.



SBCC 12, Fullerton 11: The Vaqueros led 7-5 at the half and went ahead by four, 11-7, when Parson scored in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Fraser finished with four goals and two assists. Dijkstra had three goals. Goalie Nicole Poulos made eight saves and assisted on the Vaqueros last goal in the second and third quarters.



The Vaqueros will play two games on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio, taking on Long Beach at 8 a.m. and Saddleback at 10:20 a.m.

