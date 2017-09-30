Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Falls to Riverside in Rabobank Invite Final

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 30, 2017 | 6:32 p.m.


SBCC outlasted Long Beach 17-13 on Saturday, then dropped a 6-4 decision to Riverside in the championship game of the Rabobank Invitational women’s water polo tournament at Cuesta in San Luis Obispo.

The Vaqueros (16-2) had their nine-game win streak snapped. SBCC is 49-4 the last two years and 1-4 against Riverside. The Tigers (13-1) beat the Vaqueros 9-8 in overtime in last year’s state final.

Riverside went 4-0 in the two-day, nine-team tourney and the Vaqueros were second at 3-1.

Emma Fraser scored six goals in the first game as the Vaqueros stretched a 7-6 halftime lead to 17-9 on a goal by Kemi Dijkstra with 4:21 to play. Fraser, a freshman from Victoria, BC in Canada, also had three steals and three drawn ejections.

Sarah Parson had four goals, Dijkstra had three assists and Halie Johnson made three steals in the Long Beach game.

The title game was tight throughout with the rivals tied 2-2 at the half and Riverside taking a 4-3 lead into the final quarter. The Tigers went up 5-3, then the Vaqueros got within one on a goal by Dijkstra with 3:41 to play. Riverside added the game’s final goal 26 seconds later.

Fraser and Johnson both had a goal and three steals. SBCC committed a season-high 17 turnovers.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 