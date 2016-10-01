SBCC Water Polo Goes 4-0 at Cuesta Tournament

Water Polo

SBCC rode a pair of fast starts to two more wins on Saturday to complete a 4-0 weekend in the Cuesta Rabobank women’s water polo tournament in San Luis Obispo.

The undefeated Vaqueros (14-0) led 5-1 at halftime on the way to an 11-5 win over Long Beach, then jumped ahead of Riverside 9-4 at the half en route to their tightest win of the year, 14-12. It was the first loss of the season for Riverside (15-1).

“We played great against Riverside,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Ivanna Bilaver played amazing at both ends and Gabi Ritter had an outstanding weekend. She made several cruicial goals today.”

Halie Johnson had five goals and three steals against Long Beach while Addison Seale had four steals and three assists. Gabrielle Ritter tallied a season-high five goals and three assists in the Riverside win which was SBCC’s second over an unbeaten team in two days. Johnson had four goals and Bilaver contributed three goals and five steals. Addison Seale had three assists in the morning game and five in the afternoon.

SBCC is one of two unbeaten teams in California.

“I’d never thought we’d be unbeaten at this point,” Roth added. “The kids work hard and deserve all the credit. I consider myself the lucky one to work with each of them. We have a very special team.”

The Vaqueros, 3-0 in WSC play, will host L.A. Valley (9-2, 3-0) in a first-place showdown on Wednesday at San Marcos High, starting at 5:20 p.m.