Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Opens Tournament With 2 Wins

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 29, 2017 | 7:55 p.m.

SBCC rallied to beat Cuesta 8-6 and Golden West 10-8 in overtime on Friday in the Rabobank Invitational women’s water polo tournament at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

It was the eighth straight win for the Vaqueros (15-1).

The first game was a WSC contest and SBCC fell behind 4-0 at halftime. The Vaqueros won the third quarter 6-0 and reeled off eight straight goals, capped by a Meagan Mckillican score for an 8-2 lead at 5:56 of the final period.

Mckillican, Kemi Dijkstra and Sarah Parson all scored two goals apiece vs. Cuesta. Parson tied her season high with five goals against Golden West.

The Vaqueros were down 7-5 heading into the fourth quarter vs. the Rustlers (8-2), then proceeded to outscore them 3-1 to tie it 8-8. Parson put the Vaqueros ahead in overtime on an assist from Tori Bray with 1:33 left. Halie Johnson scored at the 1:39 mark of the second extra three-minute session to extend the lead to two.

“I was very proud of our team,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Two come-from-behind wins in one day is very satisfying. Especially the Golden West game. We’re down two late in the third, then they hit a great shot to tie it up.

“We had a great overtime to win it. Sarah Parson had a great day and Halie Johnson continues to show leadership at both ends of the pool.”

The Vaqueros will battle Long Beach at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, then take on their nemesis Riverside at 2:50 p.m. SBCC is 48-3 the last two years with all three losses coming to Riverside.
 

