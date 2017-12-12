Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Water Polo Players Receive All-American Honors

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 12, 2017 | 2:16 p.m.

Five players from SBCC’s state championship women’s water polo team have been selected as All-Southern Cal Regional and All-American.

Emma Fraser, the WSC Player of the Year from Victoria, B.C., leads the way. The freshman utility player was first-team All-Southern Cal and All-American. She was No. 9 in California with 86 goals and also had 56 steals and 34 assists.

Fraser was the MVP of the state tournament. She scored three goals and dished out three assists in the Vaqueros’ 8-6 win over Sierra in the state final at Cuesta.

Halie Johnson, a sophomore utility player from San Marcos High, was also first-team All-Southern Cal and first-team All-American. She scored 44 goals while leading the Vaqueros (31-3) in steals (56) and assists (35).

A trio of freshmen -- Sarah Parson (50 goals, 21 steals), Meagan Mckillican (46 goals, 27 steals) and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff (19 goals, 34 steals, 32 assists) also made the All-Region and All-American teams.

 

