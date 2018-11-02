SBCC Water Polo Pulls Out WSC Tournament Semifinal Win

Water Polo

The first women’s water polo game in November was a barnburner as No. 1 seed SBCC erased a 7-5 deficit and edged No. 5 L.A. Valley 10-9 on Friday in a WSC semifinal at Santa Monica College.

The four-time defending WSC champion Vaqueros won their sixth straight to improve to 27-2 and 7-0 in conference. Valley is 16-8 and 4-4.

Emma Fraser scored four goals, including the game-winner with 2:07 to play. Kemi Dijkstra tallied two goals in the fourth period, tying the game at 8-8 (7:23) and 9-9 with 2:51 to go.

Fraser, the top goal-scorer in the state, has 108 goals and needs four more to become SBCC’s single-season leader.

“Great teams find a way to win,” said coach Chuckie Roth, whose team trailed 8-7 entering the last quarter. “Kemi had two goals in the fourth and drew some key ejections. Valley had a very good game plan and their goalie played amazing.”

The Vaqueros will take on No. 2 Ventura on Saturday in the title game at 1:30 p.m. Santa Barbara def. the Pirates (14-11, 6-2) by a 14-10 count on Sept. 26.

