Football

SBCC Water Polo Rolls Into Battle of Beach Semifinals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 21, 2016 | 6:47 p.m.

SBCC topped a pair of Orange Empire Conference teams to win Pool A on Friday in the 19th annual Battle of the Beach women’s water polo tournament at Cerritos College.

The undefeated Vaqueros (21-0) downed Saddleback 12-6 and Orange Coast 11-3 to move into Saturday’s semifinals in the 24-team tourney, hosted by Long Beach, Cypress and Cerritos.

Addison Seale, a sophomore left-hander from La Jolla, poured in four goals with five assists in the Saddleback game, which started at 8 a.m. Charissa Dorn and Natalie Beck had two goals each. Halie Johnson made five steals and Lili Talkin had four for the Vaqueros, who led 9-3 at the half.

Santa Barbara scored five straight goals in the second period vs. Orange Coast (9-6) to take a 6-2 lead.

The Vaqueros led 6-3 at the half, then outscored the Pirates 5-0 in the second half with goals from five players.

Seale, the state leader in assists, had three goals against OCC and tied her season high with six assists. That gave her seven goals and 11 assists in two games. Reagan Mroz and Gabi Ritter added two goals each and Halie Johnson and Charissa Dorn contributed three steals apiece.

All-American goalie Mackenzie Richards had seven saves and five steals.

