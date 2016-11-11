Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:39 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Water Polo Rolls into Regional Semifinals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 11, 2016 | 1:37 p.m.

Kendra Carr tallied six first-half goals on Friday morning, leading No. 1 SBCC to an 11-5 win over No. 9 Mt. San Antonio in a Southern Cal Regional women’s water polo quarterfinal at Golden West College.

Carr scored four of her team’s first five goals as the Vaqueros built an 8-1 halftime advantage.

Ivanna Bilaver had a goal and five steals while left-hander Addison Seale had a goal and four assists.

It was the eighth straight win for the Vaqueros (30-1) and their 30th of the season. Mt. SAC finishes with a 17-12 record.

“Ivanna played very well today vs. Mt. SAC’s leading scorer,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “This allowed our team to get up on the counter and create some open space to work with.

“Kendra has a way of finishing and today was a good example of that. Charissa Dorn, Reagan Mroz and Victoria Bruno all played great games.”

Santa Barbara advances to Saturday’s semifinals where they’ll take on the host No. 4 Golden West at 8:30 a.m. in Huntington Beach. The Rustlers (23-5) beat No. 5 Orange Coast 14-4.

If the Vaqueros win, they’ll play for the Southern Cal Championship at 3 p.m.

