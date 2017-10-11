SBCC Water Polo Rolls Past L.A. Valley

Water Polo

SBCC rolled to an 11-1 halftime lead on Wednesday on the way to a 14-5 women’s water polo victory at L.A. Valley.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 2 in California, improved to 17-2 and 4-0 in the WSC. It was the 20th straight conference win for the three-time defending champs, who are 30-2 all-time in four WSC seasons.

Meagan Mckillican and Tori Bray scored three goals each. Mckillican, a freshman center from Foothill Tech in Ventura, tallied three in the opening period as the Vaqueros jumped out to a 6-1 advantage. Kemi Dijkstra had three assists.

Ten SBCC players scored a goal and all 16 got into the game. Goalie Nicole Poulos played the first half and got the win, improving to 9-2. She allowed just one goal with two saves and an assist.

“Having 10 players score in a game is an amazing accomplishment,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Erika Muehring played a phenomenal game and Meagan Mckillican had some nice instrumental goals.”

The Vaqueros will play four games in the Battle at the Beach, hosted by Long Beach City College on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

