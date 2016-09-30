Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:56 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Romps to 12th Straight Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 30, 2016 | 7:05 p.m.

SBCC built an 8-3 halftime lead on Friday afternoon on the way to a 9-4 women’s water polo victory over Golden West in a battle of undefeated teams at the Cuesta Rabobank Tournament.

The Vaqueros (12-0) took on Cuesta in a WSC match earlier in the day in San Luis Obispo and won the first quarter 6-0 en route to an 11-7 triumph. Santa Barbara, the two-time defending WSC champion, is 3-0 in WSC play. Cuesta fell to 9-5 and 0-2.

Halie Johnson scored four times vs. Cuesta and Bailey Gonzalez and Lili Talkin had four steals each. Johnson and Gabrielle Ritter both got hat tricks in the win over the Rustlers (12-1) with Addison Seale notching four assists and Carr adding two assists and three steals.

“I was really proud of our team because Golden West was well coached and a very good team,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “In the end, we got some big 6-on-5 stops and we put away a few clutch goals. Nicole Cosares’ buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter was really big.

“We played as a team as we were forced to go deep with several players in foul trouble.”

The Vaqueros will take on Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Saturday and unbeaten Riverside (14-0) at 2:15 p.m.

