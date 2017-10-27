Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:18 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Water Polo Smothers Southwestwern, 13-4

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 27, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

SBCC jumped out to a 7-2 halftime lead on Friday and never looked back in a 13-4 women's water polo triumph over Southwestern on the first day of the Vaqueros' Halloween Tournament at Santa Barbara High.

Four players scored two goals each -- Kemi Dijkstra, Kelee Schimizu, Erika Muehring and Natalie Beck. Schimizu had three steals.

The No. 3-ranked Vaqueros won their third in a row to boost their record to 22-3.

“We played very well today,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Kelee played wonderful with two goals and some great assists. Lily Riley played really well, she’s our sparkplus and our energizer bunny out there.

“Erika Muehring had her best game of the year and Brianna Del Pozzo played great.”

The lead ballooned to 11-2 on third-quarter goals by Muehring and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff.

“Our ball pressure was good, our positioning was better and we ran systematic offenses and defenses,” Roth stated. “I’m really proud of our growth. This team is awesome, they cheer for each other all the time and there’s a very positive dynamic.”

 The Vaqueros will play three games on Saturday at SBHS, taking on Saddleback at 10:15 a.m., UCSB's Club Team at 11:30 a.m. and L.A. Pierce in a WSC matchup at 2 p.m.

