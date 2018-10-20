SBCC Water Polo Upended by Fullerton for Second Time

Water Polo

SBCC beat No. 3 Sierra 8-4 in a state final rematch on Saturday morning then fell to No. 2 Fullerton 10-8 in the championship game of the Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament at Cerritos College.

The top-ranked Vaqueros had their eight-game win streak snapped and fell to 21-2. Both losses have come at the hands of Fullerton by identical 10-8 scores. SBCC edged Fullerton 12-11 in the first meeting between the teams on Sept. 21.

Sierra (20-2) beat No. 4 Riverside 7-5 for third place. Fullerton is 23-2 with 17 straight wins.



#1 SBCC 8, #3 Sierra 4: The Vaqueros used a 4-0 second-half surge to double up the Wolverines and snap their 16-game win streak. Emma Fraser and Tori Bray scored two goals apiece in a rematch of last year’s state final. The Vaqueros won the 2017 title game, 8-6.

The game was tied 4-4 at halftime and Sarah Parson scored the only goal of the third period on a power-play at 5:43. Bray, Hana Wigzell and Bray scored the fourth-quarter goals. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff had three assists and three steals.



#2 Fullerton 10, #1 SBCC 8: Fraser tossed in four goals and had an assist for the Vaqueros, who trailed 4-3 after a quarter, then got outscored 3-0 in the second period. Fullerton led 7-3 at the half and went ahead 8-3 early in the third stanza. Meagan Mckillican had a goal and three drawn ejections for Santa Barbara, which is 1-2 vs. Fullerton this year.



The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season by hosting their annual Halloween Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Santa Barbara High. The Vaqueros will play West Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. and three games on Saturday, taking on L.A. Valley (8:45 a.m.) and L.A. Pierce (12:20 p.m.) in WSC contests and then facing off against UCSB’s club team at 3:50 p.m.