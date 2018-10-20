Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Upended by Fullerton for Second Time

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 20, 2018 | 7:49 p.m.

SBCC beat No. 3 Sierra 8-4 in a state final rematch on Saturday morning then fell to No. 2 Fullerton 10-8 in the championship game of the Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament at Cerritos College.

The top-ranked Vaqueros had their eight-game win streak snapped and fell to 21-2. Both losses have come at the hands of Fullerton by identical 10-8 scores. SBCC edged Fullerton 12-11 in the first meeting between the teams on Sept. 21.

Sierra (20-2) beat No. 4 Riverside 7-5 for third place. Fullerton is 23-2 with 17 straight wins. 

#1 SBCC 8, #3 Sierra 4: The Vaqueros used a 4-0 second-half surge to double up the Wolverines and snap their 16-game win streak. Emma Fraser and Tori Bray scored two goals apiece in a rematch of last year’s state final. The Vaqueros won the 2017 title game, 8-6.
 The game was tied 4-4 at halftime and Sarah Parson scored the only goal of the third period on a power-play at 5:43. Bray, Hana Wigzell and Bray scored the fourth-quarter goals. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff had three assists and three steals.

#2 Fullerton 10, #1 SBCC 8: Fraser tossed in four goals and had an assist for the Vaqueros, who trailed 4-3 after a quarter, then got outscored 3-0 in the second period. Fullerton led 7-3 at the half and went ahead 8-3 early in the third stanza. Meagan Mckillican had a goal and three drawn ejections for Santa Barbara, which is 1-2 vs. Fullerton this year.
  
The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season by hosting their annual Halloween Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Santa Barbara High. The Vaqueros will play West Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. and three games on Saturday, taking on L.A. Valley (8:45 a.m.) and L.A. Pierce (12:20 p.m.) in WSC contests and then facing off against UCSB’s club team at 3:50 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 