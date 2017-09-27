SBCC Water Polo Wins Sixth in a Row, 18th Straight in Conference

Water Polo

SBCC edged Citrus 6-3 on Wednesday in a low-scoring WSC women’s water polo match in Glendora.

The Vaqueros won their sixth straight to boost their records to 13-1 and 2-0 in conference. It was the 18th straight WSC victory. Citrus fell to 5-5 and 2-1.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Emma Fraser, Sarah Parson and Halie Johnson scored in the last 3:17 of the third quarter for a 4-1 lead. Kemi Dijkstra and Johnson netted goals to open the fourth period, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Fraser had two goals, two assists and five steals. Johnson added two goals and two steals. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff recorded five steals and Parson had four.

Melissa Walk played the first half in the cage and made six saves to improve to 7-0.

The Vaqueros will play four games on Friday and Saturday in the Rabobank Invitational at Cuesta. They’ll take on the host Cougars in a WSC contest on Friday at 11:10 a.m., then battle Golden West at 2:25 p.m.

