Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:01 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Wins Sixth in a Row, 18th Straight in Conference

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 27, 2017 | 7:14 p.m.

SBCC edged Citrus 6-3 on Wednesday in a low-scoring WSC women’s water polo match in Glendora.

The Vaqueros won their sixth straight to boost their records to 13-1 and 2-0 in conference. It was the 18th straight WSC victory. Citrus fell to 5-5 and 2-1.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Emma Fraser, Sarah Parson and Halie Johnson scored in the last 3:17 of the third quarter for a 4-1 lead. Kemi Dijkstra and Johnson netted goals to open the fourth period, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Fraser had two goals, two assists and five steals. Johnson added two goals and two steals. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff recorded five steals and Parson had four.

Melissa Walk played the first half in the cage and made six saves to improve to 7-0.

The Vaqueros will play four games on Friday and Saturday in the Rabobank Invitational at Cuesta. They’ll take on the host Cougars in a WSC contest on Friday at 11:10 a.m., then battle Golden West at 2:25 p.m.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 