Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

SBCC West Campus Center Certified LEED Platinum

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | April 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s commitment to sustainability was hailed in March when the U.S. Green Business Council awarded the new West Campus Center LEED Platinum certification, the highest level.

LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, providing a framework to create healthy, efficient, cost-saving green buildings.

LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

"Achieving platinum certification is not something every institution can accomplish. The fact that SBCC's first LEED project earned platinum has made us all very proud," said Lyndsay Maas, SBCC vice president of business services.

SBCC achieved the LEED certification under the new construction framework. That framework incorporates:

Sustainability and resource efficient measures focused on the site and surrounding areas; water and energy use/reduction; sourcing of sustainable and least toxic materials; and providing a healthy, safe indoor environment during construction and while in operation.

The achievement of LEED platinum certification was the result of an integrated team, experienced and knowledgeable consultants, the pursuit and implementation of numerous sustainability measures, and the dedicated vision of SBCC.

Construction of the West Campus Center was made possible by community support with the passage of Measure V in 2008.

The community’s investment allowed SBCC to provide modern classrooms for students and the ability to remove aging portable buildings on the East Campus.

The building will receive a plaque with the platinum designation. To celebrate the achievement, an open house and dedication is planned for Saturday, June 23, to which the community is invited.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 