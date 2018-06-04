SBCC West Campus Center Certified LEED Platinum

Santa Barbara City College’s commitment to sustainability was hailed in March when the U.S. Green Business Council awarded the new West Campus Center LEED Platinum certification, the highest level.

LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, providing a framework to create healthy, efficient, cost-saving green buildings.

LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

"Achieving platinum certification is not something every institution can accomplish. The fact that SBCC's first LEED project earned platinum has made us all very proud," said Lyndsay Maas, SBCC vice president of business services.

SBCC achieved the LEED certification under the new construction framework. That framework incorporates:

Sustainability and resource efficient measures focused on the site and surrounding areas; water and energy use/reduction; sourcing of sustainable and least toxic materials; and providing a healthy, safe indoor environment during construction and while in operation.

The achievement of LEED platinum certification was the result of an integrated team, experienced and knowledgeable consultants, the pursuit and implementation of numerous sustainability measures, and the dedicated vision of SBCC.

Construction of the West Campus Center was made possible by community support with the passage of Measure V in 2008.

The community’s investment allowed SBCC to provide modern classrooms for students and the ability to remove aging portable buildings on the East Campus.

The building will receive a plaque with the platinum designation. To celebrate the achievement, an open house and dedication is planned for Saturday, June 23, to which the community is invited.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.