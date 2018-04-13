SBCC Wins 15-13 Slugfest With Ventura, Takes Sole Possession of WSC Lead

Baseball

Nicholas Prainito went 4 for 6 with three RBI on Friday and SBCC racked up 21 hits in a 15-13 baseball win at Ventura.

Designated hitter Mitch Sancier was also 4-6 with two RBIs and Patrick Caulfield was 3-6 with a pair of RBIs. Phil Quartararo went 3-5 with two RBIs and he had two of his team’s season-high six doubles.

The Vaqueros improved to 17-17 and took sole possession of first in the tight WSC North race. Moorpark (7-6) is a half-game back and Ventura (17-17, 7-7), Hancock and Cuesta are one game back.

The Vaqueros are playing three straight days and four games in five days. They threw six pitchers on Friday and they combined for four strikeouts and 10 walks. Kyle Basch (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Eric Thrower paced the Pirates by going 3-3 with four RBIs. Chris McKee was 2-4 with four runs batted in.

The Vaqueros led 3-0 and 5-4 before Ventura tallied four in the third to go up 8-5. Santa Barbara responded with a three-run fourth and a four-run seventh. Sancier and Ryan Guardino had RBI singles with Caulfield and John Jensen producing RBI doubles to give SBCC a 12-9 advantage..

Jensen went 2-5 and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Jake Holton was 2-3 with two RBI. He pitched the ninth, allowing a homer and an RBI single, to record his 10th save and fifth in WSC play. He already broke the school record for saves and needs one more in conference to tie Vinnie Agapito's 2007 record.

The Vaqueros will host Oxnard on Saturday at 1 p.m.

