Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Wins 15-13 Slugfest With Ventura, Takes Sole Possession of WSC Lead

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 13, 2018 | 8:20 p.m.

Nicholas Prainito went 4 for 6 with three RBI on Friday and SBCC racked up 21 hits in a 15-13 baseball win at Ventura.

Designated hitter Mitch Sancier was also 4-6 with two RBIs and Patrick Caulfield was 3-6 with a pair of RBIs. Phil Quartararo went 3-5 with two RBIs and he had two of his team’s season-high six doubles.

The Vaqueros improved to 17-17 and took sole possession of first in the tight WSC North race. Moorpark (7-6) is a half-game back and Ventura (17-17, 7-7), Hancock and Cuesta are one game back.

The Vaqueros are playing three straight days and four games in five days. They threw six pitchers on Friday and they combined for four strikeouts and 10 walks. Kyle Basch (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Eric Thrower paced the Pirates by going 3-3 with four RBIs. Chris McKee was 2-4 with four runs batted in.

The Vaqueros led 3-0 and 5-4 before Ventura tallied four in the third to go up 8-5. Santa Barbara responded with a three-run fourth and a four-run seventh. Sancier and Ryan Guardino had RBI singles with Caulfield and John Jensen producing RBI doubles to give SBCC a 12-9 advantage..

Jensen went 2-5 and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Jake Holton was 2-3 with two RBI. He pitched the ninth, allowing a homer and an RBI single, to record his 10th save and fifth in WSC play. He already broke the school record for saves and needs one more in conference to tie Vinnie Agapito's 2007 record.

The Vaqueros will host Oxnard on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 