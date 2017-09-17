SBCC Wins Both Matches in Its Four-Team Tournament

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno turned in a strong performance for the second straight Saturday at home, leading SBCC to a pair of wins in the SBCC Tri Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The Vaqueros beat West Valley 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12) and Cerritos 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-17) to stretch their win streak to five straight. SBCC is 7-4 and ranked 22nd in the state.

West Valley (7-4) is coached by former Vaquero men’s volleyball coach Armen Zakarian.

Ureno led the way in the first match with 15 kills and seven digs. Karissa Mertens, a sophomore from Dos Pueblos High, had a season-high 14 kills and 10 digs with a .429 hitting percentage. Kiana Pisula dished out 37 assists.

Carolyn Andrulis added nine kills, three aces and 16 digs. Freshman libero Avery Mulvey also had 16 digs.



There were three matches in the SBCC Tri. West Valley swept Cerritos 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the second match.

The Vaqueros cruised to a 3-0 sweep over Cerritos, thanks to eight aces. Ureno led in kills with seven and delivered three aces. Mertens added four kills and hit .432 for the day with 18 kills and just two errors in 37 attempts.

Mulvey recorded 16 digs for the second straight match and Andrulis added nine.

The Vaqueros will play in the Pierce Brahma Invitational on Friday and Saturday.