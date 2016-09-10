SBCC Wins Twice to Go Undefeated in Central Coast Invitational

Water Polo

Santa Barbara City College stormed out to big leads in both of its women’s water polo games on Saturday on the final day of the Central Coast Invitational at Cuesta. The Vaqueros walloped Merced 19-2 and beat Cerritos 13-7 to complete a 4-0 run in the two-day, season-opening tourney in San Luis Obispo.

Halie Johnson scored five times in the first game as the Vaqueros opened a 9-0 halftime lead and were up 13-1 after three quarters. Ivana Bilaver added four goals and she and Johnson had three steals apiece. Charissa Dorn had a goal and four drawn ejections.

In the afternoon match, Kendra Carr and Addison Seale tallied four goals each while Johnson and Bilaver had two apiece. Seale had four steals for the Vaqueros, who led 8-2 at the half and 11-2 entering the fourth period.

All-American goalie Mackenzie Richards made five saves in each game.

“I’m super proud of our team, we played very well today,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Kendra was very good offensively and Ivana was a mainstay at center defense. We have a great group of girls and we’re really looking forward to this season.”

The two-time defending WSC champion Vaqueros open conference play on Wednesday vs. Ventura in a 2:15 p.m. contest at the Ventura Aquatic Center.