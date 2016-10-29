Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

SBCC Wins Two More To Finish Season 26-1

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 29, 2016 | 10:19 p.m.

SBCC topped Saddleback 9-5 and L.A. Pierce 13-4 on Saturday on the final day of the Halloween women’s water polo tournament at Santa Barbara High.

Gabi Ritter and Kendra Carr scored three goals apiece in the opener and Lili Talkin and Charissa Dorn had three each in the WSC win over Pierce. The Vaqueros finish the regular season 26-1 and will take a perfect 7-0 record and the No. 1 seed into next week’s WSC Tournament at Cuesta.

Santa Barbara is 23-2 in WSC play since starting its water polo program in 2014. The Vaqueros are seeking their third straight WSC title.

Bailey Gonzalez had three goals and four steals vs. the Brahmas.

Mackenzie Richards had seven saves vs. Saddleback and the Vaqueros broke open a 5-4 game with a 3-0 advantage in the third quarter. Victoria Bruno got the win vs. Pierce, making five saves.

“I’m really happy with the way we finished the season,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Lili Talkin played great today. And Bailey Gonzales and Charissa Dorn had some very meaningful plays. Now we’ll get ready for the WSC Tourney.”

Addison Seale, the state leader in assists, rested for all four of the Halloween Tournament games as the Vaqueros went 4-0.

The Vaqueros will open play in the WSC Tournament vs. the No. 8 seed on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Cuesta. If they win, they’ll play in a 6 p.m. semifinal on Thursday evening.

